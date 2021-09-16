CareTech (LON:CTH) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $646.56

CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 646.56 ($8.45) and traded as high as GBX 679 ($8.87). CareTech shares last traded at GBX 655 ($8.56), with a volume of 62,191 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of CareTech in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 646.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 589.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.66. The stock has a market cap of £742.29 million and a PE ratio of 14.79.

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.

