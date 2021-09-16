CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the first quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 42.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 156.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRE stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,237. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 18.61, a current ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.08. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 45.92%. Research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.