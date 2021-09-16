CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.40.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the second quarter worth $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 156.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRE stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a current ratio of 18.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average of $23.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.08. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%. On average, analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

