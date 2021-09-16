CargoX Price Tops $0.29 (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 16th. One CargoX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000598 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CargoX has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. CargoX has a total market cap of $59.24 million and $113,701.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00061941 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.61 or 0.00141615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00013822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.52 or 0.00803275 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00046307 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,557,027 coins. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

