CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Samuel Zales Sells 10,000 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $318,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 373,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,902,014.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CARG traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.77. 872,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,554. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.91. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in CarGurus by 20.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in CarGurus in the second quarter worth about $1,175,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CarGurus by 95.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 446,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after buying an additional 217,633 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in CarGurus in the second quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in CarGurus by 107,717.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 24,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

