CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $140.14

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $140.14 and last traded at $138.80, with a volume of 26835 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.81.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 86,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $11,314,115.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,237,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 364.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 9,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

