Carry (CRE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $6.31 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Carry has a total market cap of $97.51 million and approximately $6.31 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Carry has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Carry alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00112613 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00025435 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000053 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Carry

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,651,193,249 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.