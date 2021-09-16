Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.80.

CAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cascades in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.50 price target on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday, July 5th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Cascades to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC restated a “$18.00” rating on shares of Cascades in a report on Friday, August 27th.

CAS stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$15.61. 144,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cascades has a one year low of C$13.06 and a one year high of C$18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 10.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Cascades’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

In related news, Director Alain Lemaire sold 106,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.67, for a total value of C$1,568,560.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 466,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,845,960.88. Also, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total transaction of C$151,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$408,573.61. Insiders sold a total of 157,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,745 over the last ninety days.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

