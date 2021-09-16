Casper Achieves Market Cap of $249.64 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Casper has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $249.64 million and approximately $42.33 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00075393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00120942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00175121 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,544.19 or 0.07409164 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,840.36 or 1.00010630 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $407.36 or 0.00851591 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,348,813,648 coins and its circulating supply is 1,992,485,395 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.