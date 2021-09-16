Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLLS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cellectis in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Cellectis in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cellectis by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cellectis by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Cellectis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the second quarter worth $221,000. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLLS opened at $14.00 on Thursday. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $636.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 181.89% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

