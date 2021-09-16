Celo (CELO) Price Hits $5.20 on Top Exchanges

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last seven days, Celo has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Celo has a total market cap of $1.60 billion and $141.17 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can now be bought for $5.20 or 0.00010948 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Celo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00073870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.47 or 0.00123079 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.73 or 0.00176260 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,584.76 or 0.07546004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,529.87 or 1.00051447 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.60 or 0.00868525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002784 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,819,314 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official website for Celo is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.