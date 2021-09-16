Celo Dollar Achieves Market Capitalization of $60.94 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Celo Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC on exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $60.94 million and approximately $985,328.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00061980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.95 or 0.00141628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00013898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $385.86 or 0.00804235 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00046186 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 60,738,305 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

