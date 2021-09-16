Centaur (CNTR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $576,952.00

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $5.00 million and approximately $576,952.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Centaur has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Centaur coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Centaur

Centaur (CRYPTO:CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,955,333,333 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

