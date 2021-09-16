Centaur Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $4.91 million and approximately $594,409.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Centaur has traded down 29.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Centaur alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00061882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00140132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.93 or 0.00800646 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00046026 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur (CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,955,333,333 coins. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.