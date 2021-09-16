Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.72.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDEV opened at $5.72 on Thursday. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $7.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average is $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 6.55.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $232.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

