Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Gap Down to $7.41

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.41, but opened at $7.19. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 378 shares changing hands.

CGAU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered Centerra Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC raised Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.07.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a PE ratio of -5.61.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.0556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGAU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.