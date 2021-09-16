Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.60. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1,915.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $20.16. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,564. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.49. The company has a market cap of $241.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

