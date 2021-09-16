Centrality Reaches Market Cap of $86.57 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. In the last seven days, Centrality has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Centrality coin can now be purchased for about $0.0721 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrality has a total market cap of $86.57 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Centrality alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00063407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00143188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00013965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $393.97 or 0.00820663 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00047431 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Buying and Selling Centrality

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.