Centric Swap (CNS) Price Hits $0.0002

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Centric Swap has a market cap of $632,640.08 and approximately $237,502.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centric Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Centric Swap Coin Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

