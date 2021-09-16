Centrica (LON:CNA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $52.64

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.64 ($0.69) and traded as low as GBX 50.94 ($0.67). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 50.94 ($0.67), with a volume of 25,293,251 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Centrica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 70 ($0.91).

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 52.64. The company has a market cap of £3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.89.

In other news, insider Chris OShea acquired 45,150 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £21,220.50 ($27,724.72). Also, insider Carol Arrowsmith purchased 49,286 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £24,643 ($32,196.24). Insiders have acquired 95,328 shares of company stock valued at $4,631,402 over the last ninety days.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

