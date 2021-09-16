Centrifuge Reaches Market Capitalization of $105.72 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 16th. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $105.72 million and $808,813.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00002288 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00072893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00121028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.72 or 0.00175950 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,555.58 or 0.07472494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,581.57 or 0.99998475 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.23 or 0.00853741 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002778 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 97,095,676 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.