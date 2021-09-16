Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Stock Price Down 7%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.77 and last traded at $36.77. 1,151 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 114,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.55.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEU. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Centrus Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.42. The company has a market cap of $510.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 2.70.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 10.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $295,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,939.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $897,240 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 1,434.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

About Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

