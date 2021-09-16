Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $253.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to announce $253.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $253.10 million and the highest is $255.00 million. Ceridian HCM posted sales of $204.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ceridian HCM.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays cut shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.54.

Shares of CDAY opened at $107.61 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $71.57 and a 52-week high of $116.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of -250.25 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Ceridian HCM news, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $984,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at $134,196,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 764,736 shares of company stock worth $78,395,347 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,317,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,175,000 after purchasing an additional 72,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,877,000 after purchasing an additional 755,234 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,719,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,047,000 after purchasing an additional 53,779 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 15.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,216,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,107,000 after purchasing an additional 953,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 8.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,144,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,340,000 after purchasing an additional 480,135 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ceridian HCM (CDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.