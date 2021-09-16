Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,494 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Cerner worth $32,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 1.4% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 4.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $749,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerner stock opened at $74.23 on Thursday. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $66.75 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.05 and its 200-day moving average is $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CERN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

