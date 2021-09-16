CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Short Interest Up 149.5% in August

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 149.5% from the August 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CNFN stock remained flat at $$0.09 during midday trading on Thursday. 53,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,037. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11. CFN Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.15.

About CFN Enterprises

CFN Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of marketing technology solutions. It owns and operates through CAKE and getcake.com, a marketing technology that involves in providing a proprietary solution for advanced tracking, attribution and campaign optimization for digital marketers. The company was founded by Brian Ross on November 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Whitefish, MO.

