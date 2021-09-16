CHADS VC Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last week, CHADS VC has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. CHADS VC has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $540.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CHADS VC coin can now be bought for about $0.0521 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CHADS VC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00061880 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.38 or 0.00140861 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00013773 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $385.28 or 0.00805434 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00046102 BTC.

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,830,808 coins and its circulating supply is 47,055,415 coins. The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CHADS VC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CHADS VC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.