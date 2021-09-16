Chain Guardians (CGG) Price Reaches $1.17 on Major Exchanges

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. In the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded 15% higher against the dollar. Chain Guardians has a total market capitalization of $34.36 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00002450 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00061813 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.06 or 0.00140018 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00013754 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $381.86 or 0.00797331 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00045913 BTC.

About Chain Guardians

Chain Guardians is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,277,799 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain Guardians should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chain Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

