ChainX Price Up 60.7% Over Last 7 Days (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last week, ChainX has traded up 60.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.46 or 0.00013565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainX has a market capitalization of $72.52 million and $3.26 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 11,228,075 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

