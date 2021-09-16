Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.80

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (LON:CHAR)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.80 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08). Chariot Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 6.22 ($0.08), with a volume of 507,723 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £39.60 million and a P/E ratio of -0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25.

About Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR)

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration business. It holds exploration licenses covering two blocks in Namibia; three blocks in Morocco; and four blocks in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

