Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,300 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the August 15th total of 404,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 741.5 days.

CWSRF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Chartwell Retirement Residences in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWSRF remained flat at $$10.05 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $11.14.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is a real estate trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of a range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It operates through the Retirement Operations, and Long Term Care Operations segments.

