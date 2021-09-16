ChatCoin (CHAT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $46,051.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 16th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and $46,051.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,119.47 or 1.00097506 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00070897 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008830 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00074080 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008990 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001170 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006257 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

