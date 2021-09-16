Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAYU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAYU) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the August 15th total of 8,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 120,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAYU opened at $10.05 on Thursday. Chavant Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Chavant Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chavant Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.