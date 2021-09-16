Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,648 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.21% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $33,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,731,000 after purchasing an additional 23,332 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 68,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 45,086 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.42.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $117.53 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $109.07 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.63 and its 200-day moving average is $119.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

