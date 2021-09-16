CheesecakeSwap Token Tops One Day Volume of $18,737.00 (CCAKE)

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 16th. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market capitalization of $88,511.17 and $18,737.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0490 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CheesecakeSwap Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00074304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.05 or 0.00121518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.27 or 0.00176401 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,563.72 or 0.07460005 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,881.50 or 1.00231268 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.16 or 0.00860684 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,114 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheesecakeSwap Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CheesecakeSwap Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CheesecakeSwap Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CheesecakeSwap Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CheesecakeSwap Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.