Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, an increase of 140.1% from the August 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 288,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CMMB opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $143.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.82. Chemomab Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $168.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.64.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,208,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $837,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,526,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Chemomab Therapeutics by 389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 32,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,019,000. Institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

