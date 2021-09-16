Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Increased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $8,081,000. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 28.0% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 11.4% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.29. The stock had a trading volume of 513,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,421,151. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.15 billion, a PE ratio of 52.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.29.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

