Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.9% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $32,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dempze Nancy E increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.7% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE CVX traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $97.78. The company had a trading volume of 784,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,421,151. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.37 and its 200-day moving average is $103.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $189.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.29.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.