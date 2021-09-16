Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.63.

CHWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

CHWY stock opened at $73.65 on Thursday. Chewy has a twelve month low of $51.25 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,682.50, a PEG ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 0.09.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $3,932,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 274,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,600,442. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,588,130 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 25,830 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,028,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,112,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 606.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 584,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,581,000 after acquiring an additional 501,682 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

