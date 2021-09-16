Chia Network (XCH) Reaches Market Cap of $333.79 Million

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Chia Network coin can currently be purchased for about $210.96 or 0.00445083 BTC on popular exchanges. Chia Network has a market cap of $333.79 million and approximately $22.37 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chia Network has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00072775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.47 or 0.00123354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.35 or 0.00175847 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,565.81 or 0.07523122 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,546.35 or 1.00312997 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $413.60 or 0.00872604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Chia Network Coin Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 1,582,223 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

