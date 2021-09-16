China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) Trading Up 44.8%

China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) shares were up 44.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 224,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 89,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.

About China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT)

China Dasheng Biotechnology Co engages in the development, manufacture and sale of bacteria based products, which are used as additives for livestock feed and crop cultivation. It operates through the following business segments: Agriculture Related Additives for Livestock Feed and Crop Cultivation. The company was founded on January 12, 2007 and is headquartered in Lanzhou, China.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for China Dasheng Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Dasheng Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.