China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Shares Gap Down to $19.16

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.16, but opened at $18.56. China Eastern Airlines shares last traded at $18.56, with a volume of 337 shares traded.

CEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered China Eastern Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised China Eastern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average of $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. On average, research analysts expect that China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the first quarter worth about $315,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the first quarter worth about $369,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the first quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter worth about $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA)

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

