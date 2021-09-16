ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Down to $40.30

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.30, but opened at $38.90. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $38.90, with a volume of 116 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.59.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.5679 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 3.3%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 250,068.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 40,011 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the second quarter valued at $991,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 1st quarter worth about $677,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 27,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.