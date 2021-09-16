Chonk Trading 18.4% Higher Over Last Week (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last week, Chonk has traded up 18.4% against the dollar. One Chonk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $79.62 or 0.00167612 BTC on popular exchanges. Chonk has a market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $13,148.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00063006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.46 or 0.00142014 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00013928 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.76 or 0.00803604 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00047170 BTC.

Chonk is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

