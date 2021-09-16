Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Trading Up 1.6%

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR)’s share price was up 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.90 and last traded at C$3.89. Approximately 602,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 676,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHR shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.43.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$691.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$199.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$222.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.