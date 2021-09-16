Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) shares fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.02 and last traded at $23.02. 271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Chorus’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

Chorus Ltd. operates as a telecommunications infrastructure company. The firm engages in the provision of fixed line communications infrastructure services to retail service providers. It also offers nationwide network of fiber optic cables and copper cables that connect homes and businesses to each other and also provides backhaul and co-location services to retail service providers.

