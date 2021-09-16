Christopher L. Fowler Sells 1,000 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $36,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,582.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher L. Fowler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $34,860.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.03. 2,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,579. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.40. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $37.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $68.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.24 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after buying an additional 17,801 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,648,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Computer Programs and Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.