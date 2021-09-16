Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.06.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.
CB opened at $182.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.25. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90.
Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.
In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,328,749.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,431,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total transaction of $959,991.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,387,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,264,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,934,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Chubb by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 204,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,517,000 after purchasing an additional 120,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 64,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,271,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Chubb
Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
