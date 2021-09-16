Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.06.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB opened at $182.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.25. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,328,749.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,431,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total transaction of $959,991.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,387,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,264,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,934,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Chubb by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 204,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,517,000 after purchasing an additional 120,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 64,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,271,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.