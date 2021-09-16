Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,240 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Chubb worth $40,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Chubb by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 25,608 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth $1,027,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 123.7% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 54.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CB shares. Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total transaction of $1,328,749.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,431,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $182.76 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $111.93 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The company has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

