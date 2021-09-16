Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 6,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 109,907 shares.The stock last traded at $9.82 and had previously closed at $9.85.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,370,000 after acquiring an additional 504,617 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 2nd quarter worth $15,707,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 2nd quarter worth $13,931,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 2nd quarter worth $493,000. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

