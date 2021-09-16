Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.71. Approximately 123,859 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 300,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

